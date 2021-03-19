Argument led to shooting, victim with moderate injury identified by police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Friday morning publicly identified the victim of a shooting as Jose Luna, 35. Luna suffered “a moderate injury” which is an update from the initial report of serious injuries.

Police were called Thursday evening at 7:54 to the 2400 block of Avenue K. A police report said Luna was lying in the street, and the same suspect who shot him also struck Lisa Martinez, 31, because she contacted police.

Martinez and the suspect, who was not publicly identified yet by name, were ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.

“[Martinez] stated that [Luna] and [her ex-boyfriend] were arguing prior to the gun shot. [The ex-boyfriend] fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival,” the police report said.

The shooter was not located at the time of the police report.