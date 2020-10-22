Armed carjacking in Central Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police officer was flagged down Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of Avenue T when a man said he was the victim of an armed carjacking.

The man told police he stopped his pickup truck at a stop sign. He said he was looking at his phone for directions.

“[A suspect] approached him on foot, opened the door and told [the victim] to get out of the vehicle. [The suspect] was armed with a handgun,” a police report said.

The police report also said, “[The victim] advised he got out of the vehicle and let [the suspect] have the vehicle because he was afraid for his life. [The suspect] drove away in [the victim’s] vehicle, last seen westbound.”

The man was not injured and refused treatment from EMS, according to the police report. The stolen pickup truck, a 2003 blue and tan Chevy Silverado, was not located at the time of the police report.

Special note: The vehicle was a pickup truck but the police report used the term “car jacking” to describe the situation.