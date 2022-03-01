LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was robbed at gunpoint by three individuals early Sunday morning at his residence in the 2200 block of East 48th Street, according to a Lubbock police report. The initial call was for a burglary.

The police report said the victim knew one of the suspects but not the other two.

The victim told officers the three suspects “entered his residence, held him at gunpoint, [and] tied his arms with duct tape…”

The victim told police he was repeatedly struck in the face with the end of the gun, and a suspect also poked him in the chest with the gun while his finger was on the trigger.

According to the police report, the suspects broke into the residence around 2:00 a.m., and someone was able to eventually untie the victim.

Police talked to the person who untied the victim, and he said he had no other information besides finding the victim tied up and that he did not know who did it.

The suspects were not located at the time of the report, and as of Tuesday, there were no updates on the investigation.