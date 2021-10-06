Armed man arrested, LPD said, after threatening to shoot employees at Lubbock bar

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested early Monday morning after he showed up to a Lubbock bar with a gun and threatened to shoot the employees inside, a police report said.

Police were called to CC’s Bar & Grill, 1605 50th Street, for a civil disturbance just before 2:00 a.m.

A witness told police that Desmond Lamont Taylor was at the bar and accused the staff of stealing his wallet, according to the police report. He then left and returned with a handgun shortly afterwards.

Taylor knocked on the bar’s door and requested to be let in. He said he would shoot the bar’s employees if he was not let in, the report said.

While police were speaking with victims, Taylor arrived back at the bar in a car driven by another person.

He was arrested and police found a gun in the car that matched the description of the gun Taylor used to threaten the employees, the report said. Police ran the serial number on the gun and confirmed that it was stolen.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.