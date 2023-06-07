LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Tyler Mayes, 23, was sentenced to 9 years in prison for an Aggravated Robbery in 2021 at a Lubbock student apartment complex.

Courtesy image from Lubbock County court

According to court documents, Mayes was involved in the robbery along with two other suspects in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane.

A police report said the robbers were armed and demanded money while they ransacked an apartment.



Mayes has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center for more than two years. He must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.