LUBBOCK, Texas — The third suspect in a January 2021 armed robbery at a student apartment complex in Lubbock, Nathaniel Dalling, 23, was arrested on Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane on January 5. The report stated three roommates heard a knock at the door and Camir Kilpatrick, 24, was standing alone outside. Once they let him in, the report said Tyler Mayes, 24, and the third suspect now identified as Dalling “came barging into the residence.”

Mayes grabbed a knife, and a police report said Dalling came in with a handgun. A victim told officers Dalling pressed the gun against his chest and demanded money. Another roommate said one suspect put the gun to his head while the other suspects searched for valuables.

Camir Kilpatrick (Left), Tyler Mayes (Center) and Nathaniel Dalling (right)

The report said Mayes held one of the roommates “hostage” as Dalling and Kilpatrick took the others to look for items in the home. After the three were done taking valuables, the report said they left the area. One of the roommates recognized Kilpatrick from the gym, the report said. A friend of the roommates recognized Mayes and Dalling.

Kilpatrick was arrested in January 2023 and charged with Aggravated Robbery. He was no longer at the jail as of Wednesday. Mayes was sentenced in June to nine years in prison.

As of Wednesday, Dalling remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.