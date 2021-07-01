Armed robbery at Pot O Gold Game Room Thursday morning, LCSO releases details

The following is a release from The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – At approximately 0730 hours on 7-1-2021, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed Robbery at the Pot O Gold Game Room located at 4906 East Highway 84. The suspects are described as black males approximately 5’08” to 6’ in height, wearing grey hoodies, white masks, and armed with handguns. The suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle travelling east from the location. The investigation into this incident continues.

If you have any information please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1406 or 806-775-1414 in reference to case number 2021-00018984.

(Press release from The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.)