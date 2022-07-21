LUBBOCK, Texas — An unknown suspect robbed a Stripes Convenience Store in the 500 block of Frankford Avenue early morning on July 16, according to a police report.

Lubbock Police Department officers arrived just before 3:00 a.m. and found an employee hiding in a back room with a knife. The employee told officers a suspect held him at gunpoint and demanded he open the register and a safe at the register.

The employee said the suspect gave him specific instructions regarding the register and the safe. This led the employee to believe the suspect was a former employee.

The employee also said the suspect struck him on the side of the head causing him to fall, the police report said.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to the police report.

The suspect was not located, the police report said.

LPD said there were no updates in the case as of Thursday afternoon.