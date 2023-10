LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department front desk said no injuries were reported after an armed robbery at a Stripes Convenience Store near 34th Street and I-27 on Monday morning.

LPD said the call came in at 8:09 a.m. The LPD front desk said officers were searching for at least two suspects. No one was in custody at the time this article was written, according to the LPD front desk.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.