LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock police responded to a call Thursday morning after a man reported a carjacking in the 6100 block of Ash Drive.

According to a police report, two suspects used a gun to threaten the victim before robbing him of his vehicle.

The victim told police the suspects approached him in his parked vehicle with a flashlight and a gun pointed at him. The suspects identified themselves as Lubbock police officers, and they told the victim to get out of his vehicle.

According to the report, as soon as the victim exited his vehicle, one of the suspects got inside and left. The other suspect followed in a separate vehicle.

At the time of the report, neither suspect had been located.