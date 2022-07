LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak in the area of 98th Street and Albany Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. LFR said around 20 homes were evacuated.

LFR said homes were being evacuated based on the readings in each home.

LFR said 98th Street was blocked between Slide Road and Chicago Avenue. People were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.