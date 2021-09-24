Arrest made after Plainview man burglarizes home, steals guns

PLAINVIEW, Texas – A Plainview man has been arrested and charged for stealing two guns while burglarizing a home.

Officers from the Plainview Police Department responded to a residential burglary call at approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday.

A resident of the home told the officers someone they knew broke in and took two guns, according to police.

Then, at approximately 3:37 p.m., Plainview officers responded to a call about a man, later identified as Jordan Omar Garza, 18, with a gun near Plainview High School attempting to break into a vehicle.

Police said with additional information, Garza was connected to the burglary call from earlier in the day.

According to the news release, Hale County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrest of Garza.

Garza was charged with burglary of a habitation. He also had outstanding warrants for the possession of methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

