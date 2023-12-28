LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jahkevion Hill for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas Eve, according to a police report.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a victim laying in a yard in the 400 block of Ute Avenue on Sunday afternoon with an injury on his right calf that paramedics determined was a gunshot wound.

The Police report said that the officer believed Hill, “caused serious bodily injury” to the victim. Police also found JW Washington, who was in possession of a controlled substance, the report stated.

Three suspects left the scene in a vehicle and were not found, according to the police report.