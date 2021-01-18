Arrest made following vehicle pursuit in Lubbock Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested outside a South Lubbock Walmart store Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident occurred during the 4:00 hour.

LPD said an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of 20th Street and Avenue X.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene and officers lost sight of it during the pursuit.

The vehicle was later located parked on the side of a unspecified street.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer confirmed an arrest was made outside the Walmart at South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by authorities.