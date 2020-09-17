Arrest made in hit and run, construction worker injured

CORRECTION: The original version of the Lubbock Police Department press release said the incident was a fatal hit and run. Police then provided a corrected version saying it was not fatal.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police, with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety, Terry County Sheriff’s Office and the Brownfield Police Department, made an arrest on Sept. 15 in a hit and run case.

On Aug. 14, Lubbock Police responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue. A construction worker was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit investigated and, along with the additional agencies, located evidence leading to the identification of a suspect vehicle and driver.

On Sept. 15, an arrest warrant was issued and served on 36-year-old Billy Jack Clayton of Brownfield, Texas. The warrant was served by the Terry County Sheriff’s Office at the Terry County Jail.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)

Related Story: Construction worker seriously injured in hit and run crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway

Related Story: Suspect identified in Terry County pursuit that ended in crash