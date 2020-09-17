Arrest made in hit and run, construction worker injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Billy Clayton from Terry County Sheriff’s Office

CORRECTION: The original version of the Lubbock Police Department press release said the incident was a fatal hit and run. Police then provided a corrected version saying it was not fatal.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police, with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety, Terry County Sheriff’s Office and the Brownfield Police Department, made an arrest on Sept. 15 in a hit and run case.

On Aug. 14, Lubbock Police responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue. A construction worker was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit investigated and, along with the additional agencies, located evidence leading to the identification of a suspect vehicle and driver.

On Sept. 15, an arrest warrant was issued and served on 36-year-old Billy Jack Clayton of Brownfield, Texas. The warrant was served by the Terry County Sheriff’s Office at the Terry County Jail.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)

Related Story: Construction worker seriously injured in hit and run crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway

Related Story: Suspect identified in Terry County pursuit that ended in crash

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar