Arrest made in murder of pregnant Lamesa woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAMESA, Texas — The Lamesa Press-Reporter said online that police made an arrest in the murder of Champagne Woods, 28.

Demarcus Buford, 30, was arrested around 6:12 p.m. Friday in Andrews and was charged with capital murder, according to the Press-Reporter.

Police previously said Woods was inside her home when a shot came through a window on Saturday and hit her. Police said there were several shots taken at the home.

Police said she died after being taken to a hospital in Lamesa. Woods was 7-months pregnant. Her unborn baby also died.

Related Story: Lamesa police release information on fatal Saturday shooting

Posted by Champagne Janaee Woods on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar