Arrest made in murder of pregnant Lamesa woman

LAMESA, Texas — The Lamesa Press-Reporter said online that police made an arrest in the murder of Champagne Woods, 28.

Demarcus Buford, 30, was arrested around 6:12 p.m. Friday in Andrews and was charged with capital murder, according to the Press-Reporter.

Police previously said Woods was inside her home when a shot came through a window on Saturday and hit her. Police said there were several shots taken at the home.

Police said she died after being taken to a hospital in Lamesa. Woods was 7-months pregnant. Her unborn baby also died.

