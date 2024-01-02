Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 2, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — Uris Manuel Lagunes Jr, 22, was arrested on New Year’s Eve after he was accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that left three Lubbock teens with serious injuries in 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

The affidavit said officers were called to 19th Street and Chicago Avenue on reports of a collision on November 5, 2022. Officers found two vehicles with “heavy damage to the front ends” and four victims.

Lagunes was found face down in the backseat of his vehicle “covered in blood,” the affidavit said.

The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle was “screaming in pain,” and another victim was found “slumped” and responsive” in the back seat.

Officers were told by one of the victims they were driving from the Depot District to another bar at the time of the crash. The affidavit stated there was no indication the 19-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities went to University Medical Center to speak with Lagunes about the event that led to the crash. Lagunes told officers he drank two beers at a Lubbock restaurant before the collision.

Lagunes was asked by investigators how intoxicated he was on a scale from one to ten. One being sober and ten being “the most intoxicated he’d ever been.” Lagunes said he was a six at the time of the crash.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of a “consumed alcoholic beverage” on Lagunes’s breath. The affidavit accused Lagunes of driving intoxicated in the westbound lanes of 19th Street and causing a head-on collision with the victims.

The crash resulted in three of the four victims suffering serious injuries.

Lagunes was placed under arrest on Sunday and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to online jail records, Lagunes remained at the LCDC on a $100,000 bond.