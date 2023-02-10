LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 53-year-old Reginald Fountain for the stabbing death of 43-year-old Mario Garza, Jr. on Thursday.

According to LPD, Garza and Fountain had been “in a confrontation” at a vacant apartment. Then Fountain stabbed Garza.

When officers were called to the 6500 block of Avenue T at 5:12 p.m., they found Garza seriously injured. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on scene.

After obtaining a murder warrant for Fountain, investigators and the Texas Anti-Gang unit successfully located and arrested him. He was booked into Lubbock County Detention Center and being held on a $400,000 bond.