Arrest made, kidnapping charge filed following Amber Alert in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released new information following an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl. LCSO said the girl was found safe and the man with her was arrested.

Michael Luitjens, also known as Michael Hernandez, was arrested and charged with kidnapping after the girl was found safe early Wednesday morning.

Luitjens also had a warrant out of Terry County for Aggravated Assault for a deadly weapon, according to LCSO.

The following is a news release from LCSO:

On October 6, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., deputies located 7-year-old Addilynn Carter in the 2600 Block of Baylor Street after she went missing on October 5, where she was last seen walking with her caretaker Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez”. An Amber Alert had been submitted to NECCMEC earlier in the night, but the child was located prior to their public notification.

After receiving a tip Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Baylor Street where they located Addilyn Carter unharmed. Michael Luitjens was also located in the residence and taken into custody.

Luitjens was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with Kidnapping and a warrant out of Terry County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. This is still an ongoing investigation.