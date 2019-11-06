Arrest warrant describes Lubbock man as predatory and opportunistic, taking pictures of women in bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant released Wednesday morning revealed new details about the former UMC nurse practitioner who was arrested Tuesday for improper photography.

Zakri Redding, 30, was able to post bond to be released from jail Wednesday morning while the case is pending.

On Tuesday evening, UMC said Redding was placed on leave. On Wednesday morning, UMC said he was fired “immediately with cause.”

The warrant concluded that Redding was “both predatory and opportunistic” in his attempts to get video of women while they were in the bathroom in his home.

A woman came forward to police in late October.

“[The victim] described her relationship with … Zakri Redding as extremely close, and advised the only people closer to her would be her immediate family,” the warrant said.

During August 2018, the victim was allowed to use the shower at Redding’s home between CrosssFit workouts and competitions. Redding later told her about it.

“Redding told [the victim] that he was able to capture video of her exposed, nude body in the bathroom as she prepared to take a shower,” according to the arrest warrant.

“Redding had advised that he had captured video of [the victim] on three separate occasions within the last 13 months,” the warrant said. Redding told her that he had already deleted the videos.

According to the warrant, how did he do it?

The warrant went on to say, “Redding had manufactured and altered the bathroom door of his residence to sit higher off of the floor than originally designed. This provided clearance that Mr. Redding could use to his advantage, allowing him to get a larger field of view when he placed his cell phone camera underneath the door.”

Second arrest warrant

The warrant indicates there were other victims. And, there were actually two arrest warrants because Redding was charged for two separate victims.

In the second warrant, Redding admitted to one of his victims that he recorded her in his bathroom. He told her that he altered the bathroom door to let him get a view inside with an iPhone, according to the warrant.

He admitted to recording three women, according to the second warrant.

