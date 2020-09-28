Arrest warrant quotes Lubbock murder suspect: “Ray, Ray, Ray. I shot him.”

Image of James LeRoy Hernandez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center, background image (Nexstar/David Ewerz)

LUBBOCK, Texas — James Leroy Hernandez, 38, of Odessa was arrested over the weekend in Lubbock for murder. Police were called to the 500 block of 50th Street Saturday night for the report of shots fired.

Officers located Raymond Hernandez, 40, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Raymond Hernandez was taken by EMS to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the two men, brothers, were arguing.

Police said Raymond was walking down the street while James followed him in a vehicle. James shot Raymond from the vehicle.

Police were able to get an arrest warrant and James Hernandez turned himself in Sunday morning.

The warrant said officers talked to another family member who quoted James as saying he fired.

The warrant said James drove up to the place where this other family member was staying and honked. He was crying and said, “I f***ed up. Ray, Ray, Ray. I shot him.”

The warrant also said, “A juvenile witness was interviewed by Detective Gerber. [The] juvenile witness said a guy in a red shirt was walking and a vehicle pulled up. Juvenile witness heard a gunshot.”

Another witness told police she heard five shots. The warrant did not explain the discrepancy between one gunshot or five.

Some of the names and other identifying information were redacted or edited out of the public copy of the warrant.

An officer wrote in the warrant, “I interviewed Raymond Hernandez’s [identity redacted] [who] said James Hernandez smokes crack or something.”

“[Redacted] said James thinks people are following him and out to get him. [Redacted] said Raymond Hernandez got onto James Hernandez about having the gun.”

James Hernandez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday on a $300,000 bond.