Arrest warrant reveals Lubbock man sent, received multiple images of child sexual abuse

WARNING: Some of the details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas– An arrest warrant provided more information about a man who was arrested on numerous counts of sexual abuse involving teenagers younger than 18.

An investigation of the incidents started in April by a detective with the Lubbock Police Department, the warrant said.

At the time, the suspect, Maxwell Wilson, 33, was approached by the detective at the Denny’s on 50th Street and Slide Road. Wilson worked there at the time, the warrant said.

The detective told Wilson that police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Facebook account that was reported for sending a total of six videos that showed child sexual abuse with males younger than 18 and 14-years-old, the warrant said.

When the detective asked Wilson if he could see his phone, Wilson said that he did not have his phone with him.

Police continued investigating the incident into the month of May and were able to obtain information from Facebook on the images and videos sent or viewed by Wilson, the warrant said.

In a sample of messages exchanged on Facebook, Wilson specifically asked for only sexual videos involving kids. He said in one message “I like boys only bro,” and then asked for some “good boys porn,” the warrant said.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed at least 18 occasions where Wilson sent videos of child sexual abuse material, the warrant said.

However, in one video, Wilson was seen masturbating to a video of a boy juvenile showing “lewd” images of his private area at Wilson’s discretion.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Wilson’s phone, the warrant said. Located inside his phone were nine photos/videos of child sexual abuse material.

According to the warrant, the detective discovered Wilson was already incarcerated at the Lubbock County Detention Center for an arson charge.

Wilson was then charged with possession or promotion of child pornography and engaging in the visual sexual performance by a child, the warrant said.

Wilson was indicted on the child sex crime charges Tuesday and remained in jail as of Wednesday.

