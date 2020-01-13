Arrest warrant says man killed in self defense but still arrested for tampering with corpse

LUBBOCK, Texas– An arrest warrant on Monday revealed more details that led to a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock last Friday.

Lubbock Police received a 911 call to 1503 25th Street stating Calvin Joe Brown Jr. told them “he had to shoot someone,” the warrant states.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Brown, along with an unidentified person who was dead, according to the warrant.

Brown told police he was in an altercation with the dead person, later identified as Ronald Sepeda, 67. Brown claimed he shot Sepeda in self-defense, according to the warrant.

He also admitted to using chemical cleaning agents to “clean up blood”, as well as move Sepeda’s body.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Sepeda’s body in the underground cellar of Brown’s home.

Brown was charged with tampering/fabricating evidence and was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation continued Monday with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.