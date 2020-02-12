Arrest warrant says suspect “came out of nowhere” in negligent homicide case

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by EverythingLubbock.com details what led to Hector Lopez being charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Lopez, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to the death of 57-year-old Leroy Gonzales.

Leroy Gonzales, image provided by family

Just after 1:00 a.m. January 26, Lopez and Gonzales had been in a verbal argument earlier in the evening and had been separated, according to the warrant.

The warrant said multiple people witnessed the incident. One witness said Lopez “rushed to Gonzales and pushed Gonzales in the face.” Another witness said Lopez, “came out of nowhere and punched Gonzales in the face,” causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

According to the arrest warrant, Lopez immediately fled the scene.

Footage taken from several surveillance cameras at the scene corroborated the witness reports, according to court documents.

Gonzales was transported to a Lubbock hospital and succumbed to his injuries on the evening of January 27.

Lopez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is held on $150,000 bond.