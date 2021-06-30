Arrests made in May 9 deadly shooting, police said

Images of Sanchez and Contreras provided by the Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made two arrests in the deadly May 9 shooting in North Lubbock that left one person dead, Lubbock Police said in a news release.

Jamez Sanchez, 17, was arrested for aggravated assault at approximately 3:00 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 53rd Street, according to police. Additionally, Leo Contreras, 20, was also served an aggravated assault warrant Monday in the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he remained following his arrest for evading in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of North Quaker just before midnight May 9. Officers located several residences with gunshot damage.

On May 10, officers were asked to check someone’s welfare near the original shots-fired call.

Willard Justice Jr. 69, was found dead in the residence.

According to the investigation, Sanchez and Contreras drove down the street and shot several residences, including Justice’s residence.

Police said the shooting occurred following a previous incident involving Sanchez, Contreras and an individual that lived with Justice in the past.

Read the following news release for more information on the investigation below:

Lubbock Police originally received a shots fired call at 11:54 p.m. May 9. Upon arrival, officers located several residences with gunshot damage, and conducted an initial investigation. Three residences were found to have damage at that time.

At 2:24 p.m. May 11, Texas Anti-Gang Center officers attempted to stop Contreras for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Avenue G. Contreras fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit which ended in Contreras crashing in the 400 block of 38th Street. Following the pursuit, officers obtained a warrant for Contreras for evading in a vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m. May 11, Lubbock Police attempted to serve the warrant in the 500 block of 53rd Street, but the residence was unoccupied.

Contreras turned himself in for his active warrant for evading in a vehicle to the Irving Police Department without incident on May 11.