LEVELLAND, Texas — Representatives Jodey Arrington and Ronny Jackson were scheduled to host a 2023 Farm Bill Congressional Update in Levelland and Lubbock on Thursday.

The breakfast will be at South Plains Implement, located at 601 East State Highway 114 in Levelland. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The Lubbock event will be at PYCO Industries at 2901 Avenue A. It was set to begin at 2:20 p.m.

“Stakeholders and constituents in the agriculture community are welcomed for a discussion covering congressional updates and the 2023 Farm Bill,” a flyer for the event stated.

Anyone interested in attending was asked to RSVP at (806)-894-3157.

Rep. Jackson recently made headlines after body camera video was released of an incident with law enforcement at a rodeo in White Deer.