(Photo provided by the U.S. House of Represenatives)

LUBBOCK, Texas— Representative Jodey Arrington released a statement on Wednesday regarding the recent raid by the of Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-A-Lago.

The following is an official statement from Representative Jodey Arrington:

“The political corruption in Washington and repeated weaponization of the Justice Department have created a distrusting citizenry, dysfunctional democracy, and a dangerous precedent for our Republic. The American people deserve a full explanation and investigation of this FBI raid on President Trump’s residence.”

