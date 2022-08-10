LUBBOCK, Texas— Representative Jodey Arrington released a statement on Wednesday regarding the recent raid by the of Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-A-Lago.
The following is an official statement from Representative Jodey Arrington:
“The political corruption in Washington and repeated weaponization of the Justice Department have created a distrusting citizenry, dysfunctional democracy, and a dangerous precedent for our Republic. The American people deserve a full explanation and investigation of this FBI raid on President Trump’s residence.”
