LUBBOCK, Texas — Representative Jodey Arrington of Lubbock hosted members of the Congressional Western Caucus Wednesday to showcase West Texas as the nation’s leading region for agriculture and energy production, education, and R&D.

The Western Caucus heard first-hand about the challenges and opportunities facing West Texas farmers, ranchers, and energy producers while visiting the campus of Texas Tech University.

Arrington, Chancellor of Texas Tech Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse, Representative August Pfluger, and several other Western Caucus members were on hand.

“I am proud to host my fellow Western Caucus Members this week and highlight how important West Texas is to our nation’s food security and energy independence,” Arrington said.

“West Texas and rural America isn’t just our country’s breadbasket and energy basin, it’s the backbone of America’s traditional values of faith, family, hard work, and common sense,” Arrington added.