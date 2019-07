LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday July 20 Congressman Jodey Arrington will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 7th Annual Celebrate Littlefield Festival Parade, and will participate in Friona’s 14th Annual Cheeseburger Festival & Cook-off.

The parade will be at Laguna Park, South Westside Avenue & 3rd St. in Littlefield, and will be from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The cook-off will start at 4 p.m. and will be at the Friona Community Center, 601 W 13th St. in Friona.