ARRL Amateur Radio Field Day event being held this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Operations Vehicle Team and members of the Lubbock County and State of Texas RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service) programs will participate in the ARRL Amateur Radio Field Day event held annually in the US and Canada.

The event is a response exercise that demonstrated the use of emergency communications equipment that can be utilized during natural disasters and emergencies.

It also provides training and education to team members, amateur radio operators and the public.

There will be two events in Lubbock that will run from 1:00 p.m. on June 22 to 4:00 p.m. on June 23.

One event will be held at the Lubbock County Emergency Operations Center, located at 719 Main Street.

The other will be held at the club house of the Lubbock Amateur Radio Club, located at 1108 98th Street.

Key governmental officials, community leaders, amateur radio operators and the public are invited to participate at both event locations

For more information, please contact the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management at (806) 775-7300.

(News release from the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management)