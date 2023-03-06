LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was already jailed at the Lubbock County Detention Center, Elton Castron-Osorio, 25, was indicted last week with arson in relation to a fire at the Lubbock Square Apartments in June of 2021, according to public records.

According to a report from the Lubbock Police Department, crews that responded to the apartment fire found a “glass bottle containing an ignitable liquid” that was used to start a fire outside an apartment window. The report said the fire was stomped out by bystanders.

The report stated that one of the victims told an officer she believed the fire was started in “retaliation” after she reported a sexual assault.

Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated that Castron-Osorio “intentionally or knowingly” started the fire with “intent to damage or destroy habitation.”

According to online jail records, Castron-Osorio was initially taken into custody in June 2022 and charged with making terroristic threat that interrupted a public place, among other charges. As of Monday, Castron-Osorio remained at LCDC on bonds totaling $226,000.