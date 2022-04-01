LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:

The beloved and admired sculpture Tug-of-War by Glenna Goodacre is now back on exhibit at the Museum of Texas Tech University. An art talk about this artwork will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Museum’s main gallery.

Tug-of-War was located outside at the entrance of the Museum and served as a distinct landmark for many years. In 2019, construction began on the Museum’s arroyo entrance and the sculpture was placed in the Museum’s collection area for repair and conservation.

The art talk, led by Taylor Ernst, M.A., Collections Manager of the Art Division at the Museum will give a brief history about the artwork and discuss proper care.

Ernst said, “The Museum is thrilled to be able to display Tug-of-War again, after a brief hiatus to be professional cleaned. We are looking forward to our community joining us in making new memories with the statue.”

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and is closed on Mondays. For more information regarding the exhibitions, Moody Planetarium, and the Museum in general, please visit our website www.museum.ttu.edu. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

