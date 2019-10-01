Artisan meat market opening

A new butcher shop that opened on Tuesday just in time for the next round of tailgate grilling.

Brent Simpson is the owner of Llano Estacado Cattle Company, which brings in artisan meats to its market.

“Types of cuts and steaks and roasts that you just don’t get in your normal large format grocery dealer anymore,” Simpson said.

Simpson said this business has been a dream of his for years, watching his own father cut meat every day growing up.

“My dad was a swift meat packing man, as a small child I’d be in the back playing hide and seek with the butchers amongst the hanging sides of beef,” Simpson said.

The beef comes from black Angus cattle in the region and there’s also pork and chicken.

“Our specific goal is to bring in the upper quality beef, chicken and pork, bring back traditional butchery skills,” Simpson said.

The meats can also be vacuum sealed to store in the freezer.

“Depending on the diet that the beef was fed or the chicken or the pork, they will develop better marbling better fat layer, better protein levels,” Simpson said.