Arts & Sciences names Amelia Talley associate dean for diversity, equity & inclusion at TTU

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s College of Arts & Sciences announced [Wednesday] (Oct. 27) the appointment of Amelia Talley to the newly formed role of associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Talley has served as a member of the College of Arts & Sciences faculty since 2013, including most recently as associate chair and associate professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences. Talley has been recognized consistently across the university for distinguished leadership in the areas of diversity and equity, including with the President’s Excellence Award for Gender Equity in 2017.

“I made a commitment when stepping into this position that I would put issues of diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of how we communicate with each other and support the success of Arts & Sciences, especially our students,” said acting dean Brian Still. “Dr. Talley brings the ideal combination of passion and experience to this newly minted position. Her appointment should clearly demonstrate that we are serious about diversity, equity and inclusion. I am confident she will build upon her existing networks and will, in the process, forge new partnerships within the college, at the university and in the community to help make our College of Arts & Sciences a leader in fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for all.”

As associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, Talley will serve as a leadership voice that aims to foster, celebrate and engage diverse communities across the college and the greater university. Additionally, she will serve as a liaison for the university’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion to support its vision.

“At Texas Tech, diversity is not simply a buzzword,” said Texas Tech Provost Ronald Hendrick. “We are actively making strides to improve our campus and make it more open, more engaging and more accessible to people from all backgrounds than it has ever been. I’m excited about the potential of this new role to further enhance our efforts, and I offer my congratulations to Dr. Talley for her selection.”

Talley’s background and previous recognition for excellence in supporting diversity, equity and inclusion across the Texas Tech campus positions her to implement a comprehensive strategic diversity plan, monitor the college’s progress in these areas and promote recruitment and retention of a more diverse and inclusive student body across Arts & Sciences at Texas Tech.

“Born in West Texas and raised in South Texas, I celebrate the spirit of mutual respect, persistence and community that is a way of life,” Talley said. “My personal and professional experiences, including as a social scientist who examines health disparities in marginalized communities, have taught me the importance of small changes that can lead to big shifts in achieving what’s possible. My goal as the new associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion is to work with students, faculty, staff and departmental units, representing the College of Arts & Sciences at Texas Tech, to ensure equity in academic and professional domains, promote diversity to enhance our shared pursuits and foster a welcoming environment from which it’s possible for everyone – regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, religion, ability status, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, background or any other personal characteristic – to succeed in an increasingly diverse, global workforce.”

Talley earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University before earning her master’s degree and doctorate in psychological sciences from the University of Missouri. Her doctorate emphasized the areas of social and personality psychology.

Talley teaches graduate courses in stereotyping and prejudice, attitudes and attitude change as well as undergraduate classes in the psychology of human sexual behavior, statistical methods and more. She has been awarded research grants as a primary investigator and co-primary investigator from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Science Foundation (NSF) and more.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)