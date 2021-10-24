Arts & Sciences names Nathaniel Wright as assistant dean for strategic initiatives at TTU

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

The College of Arts & Sciences at Texas Tech University [on Thursday] announced the appointment of Nathaniel Wright, an assistant professor of political science and director of the Master of Public Administration program, to the newly formed role of assistant dean for strategic initiatives.

Wright has served as a member of the Texas Tech faculty for six years and has been recognized as an expert in nonprofit management, fundraising and strategic partnerships. He begins in his new role immediately.

“There are countless opportunities for us to reach out to new partners in the communities beyond Texas Tech to forge productive relationships that benefit our students and faculty,” said Brian Still, acting dean for the College of Arts & Sciences. “Dr. Wright brings an entrepreneurial know-how, along with rich, previously established community connections to this new position. I look forward to the results that will come from the important work he will do to develop strategic initiatives benefiting the college.”

Wright will lead efforts to develop fresh and innovative strategies for building community and industry partnerships that advance the mission of the College of Arts & Sciences, while improving the professional competencies of the college’s undergraduate and graduate students.

“I am proud to see the College of Arts & Sciences take this important step,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “In this capacity, Dr. Wright will play an integral role in the college’s ability to uphold all parts of the university’s strategic plan: educating and empowering a diverse student body, enabling innovative research and creative activities, and transforming lives and communities through strategic outreach and engaged scholarship. I applaud the college for its foresight in creating this position and congratulate Dr. Wright on his selection to it.”

As an expert in community relations and engagement, Wright also will lead the development of Arts & Sciences-sponsored programs to engage new and more diverse populations of students with the college. Additionally, the new role will prioritize better serving existing Arts & Sciences students through engaged community outreach opportunities.

“I am tremendously excited and honored to serve as the assistant dean for strategic initiatives on behalf of the College of Arts & Sciences,” Wright said. “I firmly believe we have some of the most talented students and faculty members in our college, and I am proud to serve alongside Acting Dean Brian Still as we work to enhance and further develop our strategic initiatives and partnerships.”

Wright earned his bachelor’s degree and Master of Public Administration degree from Binghamton University. He completed his doctorate in public administration from the University of Kansas in 2014. Today, Wright teaches classes in nonprofit management, philanthropic fundraising and program evaluation. His research focuses on nonprofit management and the role social advocacy nonprofits play in creating sustainable neighborhoods, as well as how internal management practices and environmental conditions influence nonprofit performance and capacity.

About the College of Arts & Sciences

The Texas Tech University College of Arts & Sciences was founded in 1925 as one of the university’s four original colleges. Today, 15 departments comprise Arts & Sciences, offering a wide variety of courses and programs in the humanities, social and behavioral sciences, mathematics, physical sciences and natural sciences. In 2020, the college enrolled more than 11,900 students representing nearly one-third of the overall Texas Tech student population while maintaining a 23:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

The college offers students a diverse and forward-thinking portfolio of 42 bachelor’s degree programs, 34 master’s degrees and 14 doctoral programs, 21 of which are consistently nationally ranked. As a member of a Carnegie Tier One research institution, the college also is home to 12 research centers and institutes, such as The Institute of Environmental & Human Health (TIEHH), home to the Biological Threat Research Laboratory (BTRL), a biosafety level 3 lab (BSL-3) that was the first in the state of Texas to begin coronavirus testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Climate Center co-directed by internationally renowned scientist and Chief Scientist for the Nature Conservancy, Katharine Hayhoe.

