LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Steven Colón asked for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of murdering their son, husband, and father.

The Lubbock Police Department on Monday identified the suspect as a 5’10” black male known only by his nickname “D5.” He is about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Colón was shot following an argument while working on cars next door to his father’s house on Sunday, June 5. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on June 6. His family now remembers him as a kind man who died while working on his passion.

“These individuals that killed my boy that day, they have no idea who they killed. They killed a father, a grandfather, a son, and it’s tragic,” Steven’s father, Chris Colón, said. “He would take his shirt off for anybody. He was a moving guy and an exciting guy, a jack of all trades. I remember several times when people didn’t have a place to stay, he would invite them to his trailer.”

His dad described him saying, “a big loving heart, a big bear.”

“He was a strong, hardworking man who loved his kids, wife, and grandkids,” his wife Priscilla said. “He loved to help others. He was taken way too soon! He needs and deserves justice so we all can be at peace even though it will never be better than him being here with us.”

“He didn’t deserve this. He would help anybody he knew, down to the people who took his life,” his daughter said. He was home doing what he loved fixing somebody’s car my dad was a simple man never asked for much but always gave anything. They don’t know what they took from me he was very special.”

LPD’s initial investigation stated Colón was shot following a “civil disturbance” on the 1700 block of 25th Street. His father was in his house immediately next to the site of the shooting, now marked with a memorial and a headstone adorned with flowers and loving words.

Chris says an argument stemmed from a disagreement about a motorbike that the attacker believed Steven possessed, followed by three shots coming from a white Crown Vic with three people inside.

“My son had fixed his car several times. He was the one instigating the issue, and you have these other two that got out of the car and started doing some funny stuff,” he recounted. “We’re assuming that’s what escalated the things. They want to solve everything with arms and guns. It’s unbelievable the world we’re living in right now — a senseless, senseless murder that should not have happened.”

The Colón family members said they are grateful for the support the Lubbock community has already given them, and they are asking for any help the public can provide to help bring the suspect to justice.

“The outpour of people, the donations with food – we have lacked in nothing. I’m thankful for that and I praise God for that,” he said. “The prayer continues to be that someone sees this individual and calls the police immediately. Don’t even approach him. They’re no good. [If] they can do this to my boy, they can do that to anybody. But prayer — prayer that we can endure and persevere, and go forth with this, and put a closure to this.”

Anyone with information related to this case or “D5” are encouraged to call Lubbock Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. All tips are anonymous and eligible for a $5,000 reward.