As Lubbock sees COVID case relief, Texas still suffers

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 301 deaths from COVID-19, which, according to the Associated Press, is the most deaths since mid-January.

By contrast, there were no COVID-19 deaths reported in Lubbock on Tuesday. Active cases were below 1,000 for the first time since June in Lubbock and Lubbock County.

The AP said Texas reported almost 13,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the number of Texas cases to just over 2.5 million since the pandemic began.

In a city press conference, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said the city is in the best spot it can be in and that masking works, although he understands how much of a pain it can be.

“We are going to continue to message how important it is to follow our safety protocols,” said Pope.

City data indicated that the COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in recent weeks with only 57 new cases confirmed Tuesday.

Pope said the city is cautiously optimistic.

“People are taking this seriously and that’s what we need to continue to do,” Pope said.