Ashley Ammons named president and CEO of United Way in San Angelo

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Vice President of Community Impact for the Lubbock area United Way was recently named president and CEO of United Way of the Concho Valley in San Angelo.

Ashley Ammons began her career at the Lubbock area United Way in 2014 as a campaign division director, overseeing the State Employee Charitable Campaign, according to a United Way news release.

Over the last two years, Ammons has run United Way’s community impact division, which includes the annual program and stewardship reviews for United Way’s community partners, states the release. In 2018, Ammons started “United We Read,” a program through which more than 500 volunteers read in second grade classrooms in the Lubbock area.

“Ashley has been an invaluable member of our staff,” said Glenn Cochran, president and CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, “With her personal commitment to United Way, our partner agencies, and her experience here, and I know that she will do great things for the United Way in San Angelo.”

Ammons is also an active member of the Junior League of Lubbock, as well as the Lubbock Association of Fundraising Professionals, states the release. She currently serves as president for the South Plains Homeless Consortium and is a graduate of Leadership Lubbock.