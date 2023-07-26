PLAINVIEW, Texas — Asleep at the Wheel headlines the third annual Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival on September 16 at Harral Memorial Auditorium.

Wayland Baptist University said in a press release that special guests would be Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts.

“One ticket for two legendary Western swing bands, that’s incredible. It just doesn’t get any better,” said Amber McCloud, who represents Wayland as the event co-chair. “General admission tickets are on sale now at JimmyDeanFestival.com.”

Mike Melcher, who represents the community as another event co-chair said Asleep at the Wheel represents an important cornerstone of American roots music, even though some members of the band and members of their audience represent a new generation.

“Those attending the third annual Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival will know they have stepped into the world of Bob Wills as the Texas Playboys bring a nostalgic glow to longtime Wills fans and the joy of discovery to those who might not have been born when Bob Wills died,” Melcher said

You can purchase tickets to the Jimmy Dean Festival here.