LUBBOCK, Texas — Aspen Creek Grill Lubbock will offer one free meal voucher worth up to $15 to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

According to a press release, both current and former military members can visit their local Aspen Creek Grill location to pick up their voucher during lunchtimes starting Friday, November 10.

The $15 voucher can be redeemed from November 13 through December 24. The offer will only be valid for dine-in visits and will exclude alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, Aspen Creek Grill will continue its tradition of setting an empty “Fallen Soldiers Table” with symbolic items in its dining room on Veterans Day (November 11) in “remembrance of soldiers who never returned home.”

“We are honored to show our appreciation for the brave men and women who serve our country with a voucher for their choice of scratch made food,” said Bern Rehberg, president of Aspen Creek Grill.

Veterans and active-duty military will be able to pick up their free $15 voucher from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on November 10 through November 12.

Military members must show proof of service through military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards, or discharge papers, said the release.

Check aspencreekgrill.com for location information and details.