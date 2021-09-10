Assailants used mace on disabled man during robbery, arrest warrant said

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested last week and charged for an aggravated robbery involving a disabled man that occurred in February. According to the warrant, the victim previously suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Sean Ray Barber, 28, was one of two suspects. Lubbock Police said the assailants beat up the victim after using pepper spray on him in a Central Lubbock neighborhood, according to an arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, the victim told police he saw tools for sale on Facebook and contacted the seller. He said the seller and he agreed to meet in the 4300 block of 52nd Street.

The victim said one of the suspects showed him two tools that he was interested in. While he was holding one tool in each hand, he said he felt and heard spraying across his face. After the spray began to burn and irritate his face, he told police he believed he was sprayed with mace, the warrant said.

Then, the victim said he was sprayed with mace again across his face by the suspect, who was later identified as Barber, the warrant said. The victim was then pushed and then fell down. The warrant said he was struck several times, including getting kicked in the ribs.

Both Barber and the other suspect pulled items out of the victim’s pants, and they also stole items out of his vehicle, the warrant said.

The victim attempted to drive off in his vehicle, but he told police he could not see very well. A resident nearby saw the victim struggling, and he explained that he had been pepper sprayed and was not able to see clearly. The resident was able to bring him out some milk to pour on his face to soothe his skin from the burning sensation.

Barber was arrested on the warrant and was booked into jail on the aggravated robbery charge and theft of property more than $30,000 and less than $150,000, according to jail records.

According to the warrant, Barber’s bond was set at $20,000.