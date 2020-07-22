Assistant PE teacher admits trading nude pictures with 12-year-old student

LUBBOCK, Texas — Xavier Cenobio Gutierrez accepted a plea agreement this week for transfer of obscene material to a minor. Gutierrez was a Snyder Junior High School assistant PE teacher at the time of the offense, according to court records.

Gutierrez admitted that in December 2019 and January 2020, he requested and received images of a 12-year-old girl showing her nude breasts. Gutierrez was age 19 at the time and he knew the student was 12 at the time, court records said.

Records in Lubbock federal court said he also sent a nude picture of himself to her.

School officials found out on January 18 and called law enforcement, according to court records. Gutierrez admitted to the basic facts in conversations with law enforcement.

He will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in federal prison.