Assisted living home evacuated after water line break, flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a water line break at 8:13 a.m. Friday at 8609 Boston Avenue. LFR said 90 percent of the Mackenzie Place assisted living facility suffered flooding.

LFR helped to evacuate 41 residents who were taken temporarily to Southcrest Baptist Church. As of 10:00 a.m. the geyser from the broken water line was stopped but it was still not safe for the residents to return.

LFR said there were no injuries, and there were no COVID-19 patients.

CORRECTION: The word “no” was missing in “no injuries.” The story has been corrected.

8600 Boston Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)