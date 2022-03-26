LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Association for Women in Communications:

Recipients of the 2022 Association for Women in Communications (AWC) Celebrity Luncheon awards will be honored at the annual event from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., April 19, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1500 Mac Davis Lane.

For 37 years, the luncheon has celebrated the positive contributions and achievement of individuals and organizations that make Lubbock a great place to live. Funds raised provide scholarships for members of the Texas Tech student AWC chapter, and support professional development of Lubbock AWC professional chapter members.

Headliner awards will be presented to Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts, Lubbock Tornado Memorial, Monte Monroe and Eric Rasmussen, Ph.D. Headliner awards are presented to people whose achievements or contributions have received widespread positive recognition through the media.

Gold Medal winners for public service are Charlie Pitner, John Pitman, Billie Caviel and John and Jim White. This award is presented to people who, over an extended period, have worked to improve the quality of life for a broad spectrum of those living in the Lubbock area.

The United Family will be honored with the Louise Allen Award. Named in honor of the founder of the Lubbock Professional Chapter of AWC and journalism professor at Texas Tech, this award is presented to a business that has exhibited outstanding corporate community service.

Morgan Baker with South Plains Food Bank will be awarded the Mary Ann Edwards Professional Communicator Award, which recognizes an individual working in the communications industry whose attention to the creation, management, distribution and consumption of ideas and information has made significant contributions to their discipline and positively impacted the community.

An AWC member who has demonstrated excellence in the profession will be awarded The Beth Pratt Communicator of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the luncheon.



The George Mahon Award for Extraordinary Public Service is presented to a person who has dedicated their adult life to a broad array of public service efforts that result in accomplishments. The honoree for this award will also be announced at the luncheon.

Tickets are required and can be purchased at https://my-site-100397-109363.square.site/.

(Press release from the Association for Women in Communications)