At least 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Olton nursing home after all residents test positive

OLTON, Texas — An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Lamb County nursing home left at least 12 residents dead as of August 18, according to data reported from multiple sources.

The Runningwater Draw Care Center in Olton reported 63 total COVID-19 cases in residents but reported on its website that as of August 27, the facility was free of coronavirus.

According to the facility’s website, all residents eventually tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak.

Data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported 12 deaths at the facility, the facility’s website reported 13, and CMS data reported 14.

According to the facility website, the first resident tested positive for the virus on July 2, and the first resident death was reported on July 12.

On July 24, they posted an update to their website that said the reason the facility decided to self-test their residents was for the health of its residents.

“If our focus had been to protect our reputation rather than the health of our residents,” the update said, “we would not have done our own testing. Self-testing is not required by regulation.”