LUBBOCK, Texas — Tyler Patrick Brown, 24, was federally indicted Thursday and accused of creating child pornography of three minors, distributing child pornography and enticing or attempting to entice seven minors for sex.

The original indictment only included one victim. The newest indictment includes nine.

According to court documents, in 2019 and 2020, Brown produced child pornography of two girls while in the Abilene area. The original complaint said Jane Doe No.1 was from San Angelo and that Brown had told her he was a 16-year-old student at Wiley High School in Abilene.

Brown was also accused of distributing child pornography while in the Abilene area.

In December 2021, Brown produced a video of him engaging in sexual activity with a girl in Lubbock, court documents said. He was also charged with distributing this video.

According to court documents, from around August 2021 to May 2022, Brown enticed or attempted to entice seven underage girls.

Previous court documents said Brown admitted to having 14 inappropriate relationships with minors since he turned 18.

Court documents also said he was seen at a high school girl’s basketball game by the parent of one of his victims after being interviewed by law enforcement. He was confronted by an investigator and left.

After EverythingLubbock.com published an article detailing the federal complaint against Brown, the FBI asked for additional victims of Brown to come forward.

As of Thursday, Brown remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.