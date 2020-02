LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured after a rollover crash involving two vehicles at 75th Street and Slide Road just after 2:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, two people were seriously injured and transported by Emergency Medical Services.

Eyewitnesses said the crash was related to racing.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called out to the scene.

This is a developing situation. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.