LPD responds to reports of shooting, 1300 block of 46th St. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least one person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night at 46th Street and Avenue N, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Just before 10:00 p.m., two victims were shot and sent to the University Medical Center for treatment – one taken by private car.

Police were alerted to the incident after a mother reported her son had been shot, according to LPD.

No arrests have yet been made. Check back for updates.