At least two gunshot victims reported in shots-fired calls this week in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– In a little over 24 hours, Lubbock Police responded to four calls of shots fired in multiple areas of town.

By Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com compiled the reports together and found that at least two of the cases could possibly be related.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., June 20, officers responded to the 1900 block of East Colgate Street, according to a police report.

The report said officers were previously on another shots fired call in the 700 block of East Stanford Street before responding to East Colgate.

When the officer arrived on scene, dispatch said two victims were shot and were on their way to Covenant Medical Center.

After speaking with both victims at Covenant, the report states that both victims were in a vehicle driving to the store to get cigarettes when they passed by East Colgate. The victim driving did not want to drive down the block, because there was a “gang” of people standing in the street.

However, the other victim wanted to be “nosey,” turned west on East Colgate and drove through the crowd. The report states that the victim almost made it through the crowd, but saw a white passenger car with all four doors open and men standing outside the vehicle.

One of the victims said after shots were fired she heard “loud bangs and felt pain in her torso.”

There were no updates of a potential suspect for either case Tuesday.

Another shots-fired call was reported just before 2:00 a.m., June 20, in the 1600 block of 68th Street, according to a police report.

An officer reported hearing approximately seven to eight shots fired around the area of 66th Street and Avenue U.

When the officer arrived on scene, the victim said the suspect fired several rounds from an “unknown weapon” at the victim’s residence and vehicles, causing damage to the property. A total of four victims were in the home, according to the report.

However, no major injuries were reported.

Last, at 5:17 a.m., June 21, a police officer was on scene at UMC for an aggravated assault and saw the suspect drive up and park in a handicapped spot at the emergency room stating he had been shot, according to a police report.

The report states the suspect’s vehicle was shot at multiple times in the area of 700 Parkway Drive.

The report states the suspect was not being cooperative with police, and due to the suspect’s family showing up to the scene, the officer decided it was best to search his vehicle for possible evidence before any of it could be tampered with.

The report states inside the vehicle there was a backpack with a firearm and an “AK pistol” with fresh blood on the grip and along the barrel of the pistol. Additionally, the officer found a 30 round mag on the floorboard on the passenger side vehicle.

Moreover, additional ammo was found in the center console including a “9mm” and “.357 ammo” with the 9mm mag and several rounds inside.

The suspect, who was not identified by Tuesday, was admitted to UMC for his injuries and was released pending the filing of charges, according to the report.