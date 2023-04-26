LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Detention Center (LCDC) is currently fighting an uphill battle with overcrowding at its jail.

“The current situation is we’re at max capacity at our current facility,” said Sheriff Kelly Rowe with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowe believed the problem stemmed from the after-effects of the pandemic.

“Arrests are still happening while we’re trying to get to other cases of arrests prior to and during the shutdowns,” Rowe said. “Bed availability is next to nil, so the jail administration out there is under direction from me that if you find beds you put people in them because we’re going to need them. If you don’t have them in there, somebody else is going to get them.”

Rowe said overcrowding is happening in many jails across Texas, which makes it harder to find other facilities with room to house these overflow inmates.

“Your county jail, in this case, the Lubbock County Detention Center, is the one place that can’t say no,” Rowe said. “If somebody’s brought to us, we’ve got to take them. We’re a 24/7 operation. In a state the size of Texas, in a system the size of the criminal justice system in Texas, that system is not built to stop.”

The state as a whole currently holds more than 70,000 people across its 242 jails. Texas jail standards require about 10% of a facility’s capacity to be open.

“The trick with the 10% rule is that you can never fill every bed in a jail, because just from the most basic standpoint of male and female, first and foremost, those can never mix, and then there’s an array of other things we look at,” Rowe said.

LCDC’s total capacity is 1,512, and as of Monday, 1,514 inmates were under Lubbock County custody, but 121 of them were already being housed in nine other jails.

“That’s not a fun time when you’ve got that many inmates housed in other areas, and you’re trying to keep up with the courts, keep up with what your attorneys need to keep up with, getting them brought back and forth, transportation is constantly running back and forth,” Rowe said.

On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners approved a $1 million budget amendment to help house inmates in other detention centers. With outside counties charging up to $75 per inmate daily, Rowe said that won’t last long.

“That will get us to the end of July,” Rowe said. “I told the commissioners today, by the time we’re submitting numbers later this summer for budget, we will have evaluated the trends so far to see if we can give a much better estimate to get us through next year.”

Rowe said he’s already working on expanding the county facility with hopes of getting a cost estimation by mid-summer. He said It’s not a simple fix and estimated it could take anywhere between three and seven years to expand, but he’s hopeful this will help lead the detention center back to normal.

“We’ve got to be prepared for this,” Rowe said. “We’re three years out at the very earliest from an expansion out there, so we’re going to have to be very mindful of the fact this is going to be a long-term problem.”